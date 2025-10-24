ADP to Report Q1 Earnings: Here's What Investors Should Know

ADP ADP is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Oct. 29, before market open.

ADP has a decent earnings surprise history, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 3.7%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Quote

ADP’s Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pegged at $5.1 billion, hinting at 6.1% year-over-year growth.

We expect first-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues of $3.4 billion from Employer Services, suggesting 5% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. Robust pipeline and business bookings growth is anticipated to have improved this segment’s revenues.

Our estimate for Professional Employer Organization (“PEO”) services’ revenues is $1.7 billion, hinting at 7.3% year-over-year growth. Continued strong PEO business bookings growth, accompanied by higher retention, is expected to have improved this segment.

We estimate Interest on Funds held for clients at $294.4 million, indicating a 16.3% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Our projection for Average Paid PEO Worksite Employees for the quarter is 759. Changes in Pay per control are anticipated to be 1% for the to-be-reported quarter.

The consensus estimate for earnings per share is pinned at $2.44, indicating year-over-year growth of 4.7%. Strong margins are expected to have enhanced the bottom line.

What Our Model Says About ADP

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Automatic Data Processing this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

ADP has an Earnings ESP of +1.80% and a Zacks Rank of 4 (Sell) at present.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Computer And Technology sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Western Digital WDC: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues is pinned at $2.7 billion, indicating a 34% year-over-year decline. For earnings, the consensus mark is set at $1.58 per share, implying a 11.2% decline from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the past four quarters, the average surprise being 6.8%.

WDC has an Earnings ESP of +1.11% and flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company is scheduled to declare its first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Oct. 30.

Seagate Technology STX: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues is pegged at $2.5 billion, indicating a year-over-year upsurge of 16.7%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $2.36 per share, suggesting 49.4% growth from that reported in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 7%.

STX currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.54% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is scheduled to declare first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Oct. 28.

