ADP raises quarterly dividend to $1.54 per share

November 06, 2024 — 08:06 am EST

The board of directors of ADP (ADP) approved a 14c increase in the quarterly cash dividend to an annual rate of $6.16 per share, Maria Black, ADP’s President and CEP, announced. The increased cash dividend marks the 50th consecutive year in which ADP, a leading global technology company providing human capital management solutions, has raised its quarterly dividend. The new quarterly dividend rate of $1.54 per share will be distributed on January 1, 2025 to shareholders of record on December 13, 2024.

