ADP

ADP Prices Senior Notes Due 2032

May 06, 2025 — 12:14 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - ADP (ADP), a global technology company providing comprehensive cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solutions, has announced the pricing of a public offering of $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of its 4.750% senior notes due 2032.

ADP expects to receive the net offering proceeds upon closing on or about May 8, 2025. The intended use of proceeds from the offering is to refinance existing debt, and any remainder for general corporate purposes.

