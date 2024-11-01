ADP price target raised to $285 from $276 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on ADP (ADP) to $285 from $276 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said Q1 was largely down the middle of the fairway with consistent execution from ADP to drive robust bookings in a steady HCM demand environment.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ADP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.