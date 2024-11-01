ADP price target raised to $285 from $276 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on ADP (ADP) to $285 from $276 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm said Q1 was largely down the middle of the fairway with consistent execution from ADP to drive robust bookings in a steady HCM demand environment.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on ADP:
- ADP price target raised to $315 from $267 at RBC Capital
- ADP Q1 2025: Strong Earnings and Strategic Growth
- ADP trims FY25 EPS growth view to 7%-9% from 8%-10%
- ADP reports Q1 EPS $2.34, consensus $2.21
- ADP Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.