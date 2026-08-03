ADP Earnings Beat as Client Funds Income Powers Stronger FY27 Outlook

ADP ADP closed fiscal 2026 with fourth-quarter earnings and revenues above expectations, supported by higher client funds income, broad-based segment growth and productivity gains.

The fiscal 2027 outlook points to another year of revenue growth, margin expansion and faster adjusted earnings growth. The key issue is whether client funds income and operating leverage can outweigh continued pressure in the Professional Employer Organization business.

ADP’s Quarter Beat Expectations

Adjusted earnings of $2.64 per share topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%. Revenues of $5.47 billion exceeded the consensus mark by 0.9% and increased 7% year over year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

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Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes rose 13% to $1.37 billion, while the adjusted margin expanded 140 basis points to 25.1%. Higher client funds income and operational productivity helped earnings grow faster than revenues. Employer Services also posted 7% revenue growth and a 90-basis-point margin increase.

Client Funds Income Lifts ADP’s Results

Interest on funds held for clients increased 15% to $355.4 million. Average client funds balances rose 8% to $41 billion, while the average portfolio yield improved to 3.5% from 3.2% a year earlier.

The net contribution from the client funds extended investment strategy increased 24%. Higher balances, improved yields and a favorable financing spread made this activity a larger earnings contributor, adding support beyond ADP’s core payroll and human capital management operations.

ADP’s FY27 Guidance Signals More Growth

Management expects consolidated revenues to increase 5% to 6% in fiscal 2027. Adjusted earnings per share are projected to rise 9% to 11%, with adjusted earnings before interest and taxes margin expanding another 70 to 90 basis points.

Client funds remain a measurable part of that outlook. ADP forecasts $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion in client funds interest revenue, based on 3% to 4% balance growth and an average yield of about 3.7%. The company also expects Employer Services revenues to grow 5% to 6%.

PEO Margin Pressure Tempers ADP’s Strength

Professional Employer Organization Services revenues grew 7%, but the segment margin declined 100 basis points to 12.2%. Revenues excluding zero-margin benefits pass-throughs increased 5%, showing that the headline growth rate included activity that did not add margin.

Workers’ compensation costs and selling expenses also weighed on profitability. That pressure matters because Paychex, Inc. PAYX also combines payroll, human resources and professional employer organization services, while Paycom Software, Inc. PAYC competes through cloud-based payroll and human capital management software. ADP’s ability to convert segment growth into profit remains an important differentiator.

What ADP’s Ratings Say After Earnings

The quarter and outlook support a constructive operating view, but ADP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The rating indicates that the near-term earnings estimate picture does not provide a clear enough signal for a more positive stance.

The Momentum Score of B is encouraging and suggests favorable recent trading characteristics. However, the Value Score of C, Growth Score of C and VGM Score of D point to a less compelling combined profile. The mix supports a measured interpretation despite the earnings beat and fiscal 2027 growth outlook.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.