ADP Continues To Project FY24 Adj. EPS Growth Of 10% To 12%

January 31, 2024 — 07:23 am EST

(RTTNews) - ADP (ADP) said, for fiscal 2024, the company expects: EPS growth of 10% to 12%; adjusted EPS growth of 10% to 12%; and revenue growth of 6% to 7%. The company said it is well-positioned for steady growth over the remainder of the year.

Don McGuire, CFO, ADP, said: "We remain committed to improving profitability while continuing to invest consistently to position ourselves to deliver long-term sustainable growth for our shareholders."

Second quarter net earnings increased 8% to $878 million. EPS increased 9% to $2.13. Adjusted EPS increased 9% to $2.13. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter revenues increased 6% to $4.7 billion and 6% on an organic constant currency basis. Analysts on average had estimated $4.66 billion in revenue.

