ADP Appoints Peter Hadley New CFO

April 30, 2025 — 07:25 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP), a provider of human capital management solutions, Wednesday said it has appointed Peter Hadley, ADP's Treasurer, as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 1, 2025.

Hadley succeeds Don McGuire, who is stepping down after serving as finance chief of the company since 2021.

Hadley joined ADP in 2002 and has held various senior executive leadership positions since that time. Since 2022, he has served as Corporate Vice President and Treasurer of ADP.

