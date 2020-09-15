ADP Announces Nomination of Linnie M. Haynesworth to Board

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP yesterday announced the nomination of strategy-integration expert Linnie M. Haynesworth to its board of directors.

Haynesworth is a highly-valued operational leader with more than 40 years of experience in aerospace and defense systems. She has extensive expertise in technology integration, strategic planning and talent development, and complex system development, delivery and deployment.

She served as the sector vice president and general manager of the Cyber and Intelligence Mission Solutions Division for Northrop Grumman Corporation's (NGC) Mission Systems Sector from 2016 to 2019. Before that, she was the sector vice president and general manager of the Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Division within the former Information Systems sector of NGC, and also provided leadership to NGC's Federal and Defense Technologies Division.

ADP looks to utilize Haynesworth’s leadership capabilities and expertise in enterprise-strategy integration, large-scale software and cyber systems, in its attempts to bolster stake in the global human-capital-management market. This, in turn, will help it strengthen its customer base and expand operations in international markets.

According to Carlos Rodriguez, president and chief executive officer of ADP, "We're delighted that Linnie has been nominated to the ADP Board as we continue our focus on delivering market-leading, cyber-resilient HCM solutions to clients who view us as a partner they can trust."

Notably, ADP’s shares have gained 11.5% over the past six months, underperforming the 21.8% rally of the industry it belongs to.

