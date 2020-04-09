ADP Announces Appointment of SAIC CEO Nazzic Keene to Board

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP today announced the appointment of Nazzic S. Keene to its board of directors, effective Apr 8.

Keene is the chief executive officer of Science Applications International Corporation SAIC from August 2019, prior to which she served as chief operating officer of the company since 2017. Before that, she was president of the company’s Global Markets and Missions from 2013 to 2017 and senior vice president, Corporate Strategy and Planning from 2012 to 2013.

Prior to joining SAIC, Keene served as the senior vice president and general manager for CGI’s GIB U.S. Enterprise Markets.

Keene has around 30 years of experience in information systems and technology services and has been in executive-management roles for more than 20 years. Her addition to ADP’s board is part of the company’s ongoing transformation initiatives and its broader goal of strengthening the human capital management (HCM) technology portfolio.

Carlos Rodriguez, president and chief executive officer of ADP stated, "Continuous innovation is core to ADP and essential to our ongoing transformation."We're excited that Nazzic is joining the ADP Board as we focus on providing our clients with market-leading next-gen HCM solutions that are built for the future of work," he added.

Shares of ADP have declined 13.7% over the past year compared with the 20% decline of the industry it belongs to.

