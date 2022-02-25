ADP (ADP) Up 1.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Automatic Data Processing (ADP). Shares have added about 1.9% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is ADP due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Automatic Data Processing Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat

Automatic Data Processing reported better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2022 results.

Adjusted earnings per share of $1.65 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2% and grew 9% year over year. Total revenues of $4.03 billion beat the consensus mark by 1.1% and improved 9% year over year on a reported basis as well as on an organic constant-currency basis.

Segments in Detail

Employer Services revenues of $2.67 billion increased 6% on a reported basis and 7%on an organic constant-currency basis. Pays per control increased 6% year over year.

PEO Services revenues were up 15% year over year to $1.36 billion. Average worksite employees paid by PEO Services were 660,000, up 16% year over year.

Interest on funds held for clientsincreased 1% to $106 million. The company’s average client funds balance increased 28% to $32.2 billion. Average interest yield on client funds declined 40 basis points to 1.3%.

Margins

Adjusted EBIT increased 10% year over year to $930 million. Adjusted EBIT margin grew 20 basis points to 23.1%. The uptick was backed by higher operating revenues, which were partially offset by the effect of increased expenses related to implementation and service, and higher PEO pass through expenses.

Employer Services segment margin increased 40 bps. PEO Services segment margin fell10 bps.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

ADP exited second-quarter fiscal 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of $1.75 billion compared with $1.60 billion in the prior quarter. Long-term debt of $2.99 billion was flat sequentially.

The company generated $1.09 billion of cash from operating activities in the quarter. Capital expenditures were $39.9 million. The company paid out dividends worth $393.8 million and repurchased shares worth $462.5 million.

Fiscal 2022 Outlook

ADP raised its fiscal 2022 outlook. The company now expects revenues to register 8-9% growth compared with the expected prior growth rate of 7-8%. Adjusted EPS is now expectedto register 12-14% growth compared with the expected prior growth rate of 11-13%.

The company now expects Employer Services revenues to grow at a rate of about 6% compared with the expected prior growth rate of 5% to 6% and PEO Services revenues at a rate of 13-15% compared with the expected prior growth rate of 11% to 13%.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates have trended upward during the past month.

VGM Scores

At this time, ADP has a subpar Growth Score of D, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with an F. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock was allocated a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise ADP has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.