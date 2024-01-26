ADP (ADP) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts expect Automatic Data Processing (ADP) to post quarterly earnings of $2.10 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 7.1%. Revenues are expected to be $4.66 billion, up 6.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific ADP metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Interest on funds held for clients' should arrive at $228.85 million. The estimate points to a change of +22.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- PEO revenues' to reach $1.54 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.2% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Revenues, other than interest on funds held for clients and PEO revenues' will likely reach $2.90 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.2% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment revenues- Employer Services' at $3.11 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.6%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment revenues- PEO Services' should come in at $1.55 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Average paid PEO worksite employees during the period' stands at 726. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 711 in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for ADP here>>>



Over the past month, shares of ADP have returned +1.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. Currently, ADP carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.