ADP Up +143K, an Improvement on Private-Sector Payrolls

Wednesday, October 2nd, 2024



Pre-market futures are mixed this morning, after kicking off Q4 yesterday with a port strike affecting 35% of U.S. imports and an attack on Israel from Iran, escalating Middle Eastern tensions which have grown in the wake of October 7th of last year. The Dow is -65 points and the S&P 500 is -5, but the Nasdaq is +20 atb this hour.





ADP Bounces Back in September



ConAgra Misses Q1 Estimates



ADP released private-sector payrolls this morning, and results were better than anticipated. A headline figure of 143K new jobs filled in the private sector last month, up from the upwardly revised 103K from the previous month and the 128K analysts were expecting.The Goods/Services ratio is back to normal, with 42K jobs coming from the Goods sector and 101K from Services. The prediction for Friday’s non-farm payrolls is currently at +150K, above the rate necessary to covering for new retirees in the labor market.Small businesses (fewer than 50 employees) are still struggling, with -8K private-sector jobs last month. Medium-sized firms (50-499 employees) gained +64K for the month and large companies grew by +86K.The Leisure and Hospitality sector gained the most, +34K. followed by Construction at +26K, Education and Health Services +24K, Professional and Business Services +20K and Trade/Transportation/Utilities +14K.In more good news for inflation watchers, the gains made in the labor market did not manifest into higher wages. Those who stayed at their current jobs saw an average +4.7% in wage growth, but job changers reached +6.6% last month. This is down considerably from the previous several months, when changing one’s job virtually guaranteed a higher wage.Reporting its Q1 numbers ahead of today’s opening bell, CAG reported earnings of 53 cents per share — below the 59 cents in the Zacks consensus and the 66 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter. This amounted to a negative earnings surprise of -10.17%, breaking a string of nine straight quarters without an earnings miss.Revenues for the quarter came in at $2.79 billion, -1.57% from consensus. Shares are down -5% on the news in today’s pre-market, pushing down the company’s +14% gains year to date. For more on CAG’s earnings, click here.

