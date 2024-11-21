News & Insights

Adore Beauty Group Unveils Ambitious Growth Strategy

November 21, 2024 — 08:17 pm EST

Adore Beauty Group Ltd. (AU:ABY) has released an update.

Adore Beauty Group has announced an ambitious three-year plan to become a leading omni-channel beauty retailer, aiming for a 30% revenue growth and doubling its EBIT margin. The strategy includes expanding its retail footprint to over 25 stores and enhancing operational efficiencies through data-driven operations and AI. With a focus on owned brands and customer engagement, Adore Beauty seeks to significantly boost its market presence and shareholder value.

