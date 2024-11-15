News & Insights

Adolfo Domínguez to Discuss 1H Financial Results

November 15, 2024 — 03:01 am EST

Adolfo Dominguez (ES:ADZ) has released an update.

Adolfo Domínguez is set to host a webcast on November 19, where CEO Antonio Puente will discuss the company’s financial performance for the first half of fiscal year 2024/25. This online event is open to investors, shareholders, analysts, and interested parties, offering insights into business developments and economic results.

