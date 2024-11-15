News & Insights

Adolfo Domínguez Boosts Sales with Online Growth

November 15, 2024 — 03:03 am EST

Adolfo Dominguez (ES:ADZ) has released an update.

Adolfo Domínguez reports an 8.9% increase in sales for the first half of 2024, driven by a robust 30.4% growth in its online business. The brand continues to expand its digital footprint with innovative projects like ADN BOX and ADN RENT, while increasing its presence in European markets, particularly Spain and Portugal. Despite a slight net loss, the company marks significant operational improvements and strategic repositioning towards premium locations.

