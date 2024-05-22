Adobe's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ADBE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Adobe.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 21% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $278,980, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $436,570.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $450.0 to $540.0 for Adobe over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Adobe stands at 631.67, with a total volume reaching 873.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Adobe, situated within the strike price corridor from $450.0 to $540.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Adobe Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADBE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $72.2 $70.6 $71.5 $460.00 $143.0K 318 20 ADBE CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $82.8 $80.5 $81.2 $480.00 $81.2K 128 20 ADBE CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $82.8 $80.5 $81.15 $480.00 $81.1K 128 10 ADBE PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $54.75 $53.0 $53.7 $480.00 $53.7K 447 10 ADBE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $54.75 $51.95 $53.6 $480.00 $53.6K 447 20

About Adobe

Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizin,g and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices, and media. The company operates with three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions, and publishing for legacy products (less than 5% of revenue).

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Adobe, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Adobe Currently trading with a volume of 457,815, the ADBE's price is up by 0.45%, now at $484.0. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 22 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Adobe options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

