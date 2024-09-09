Adobe's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Adobe. Our analysis of options history for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) revealed 15 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 46% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $389,519, and 6 were calls, valued at $236,561.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $500.0 to $620.0 for Adobe during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Adobe's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Adobe's whale trades within a strike price range from $500.0 to $620.0 in the last 30 days.

Adobe 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADBE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $25.2 $24.7 $24.85 $570.00 $104.3K 412 45 ADBE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $95.35 $92.9 $94.0 $500.00 $65.8K 319 0 ADBE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/13/24 $11.05 $10.6 $11.05 $540.00 $61.8K 136 149 ADBE PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $10.95 $8.3 $8.8 $500.00 $44.0K 404 0 ADBE CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $62.8 $60.0 $60.0 $515.00 $42.0K 150 7

About Adobe

Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing, and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices, and media. The company operates with three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions, and publishing for legacy products (less than 5% of revenue).

Having examined the options trading patterns of Adobe, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Adobe Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 160,491, with ADBE's price up by 0.92%, positioned at $568.57. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 3 days. What The Experts Say On Adobe

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $650.0.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Oppenheimer downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $625. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Adobe, targeting a price of $650. An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Adobe, which currently sits at a price target of $675.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Adobe with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.