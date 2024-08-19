Adobe's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ADBE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Adobe.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $675,360, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $708,200.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $250.0 to $605.0 for Adobe over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Adobe options trades today is 401.25 with a total volume of 489.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Adobe's big money trades within a strike price range of $250.0 to $605.0 over the last 30 days.

Adobe 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADBE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $26.05 $24.6 $25.8 $515.00 $645.0K 555 250 ADBE CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $110.75 $107.15 $110.0 $500.00 $440.0K 1.0K 40 ADBE CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $25.7 $25.6 $25.7 $570.00 $113.0K 627 45 ADBE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $18.75 $17.5 $17.5 $575.00 $45.5K 561 29 ADBE CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $35.1 $34.9 $34.9 $565.00 $45.3K 131 13

About Adobe

Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing, and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices, and media. The company operates with three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions, and publishing for legacy products (less than 5% of revenue).

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Adobe, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Adobe Standing Right Now? With a volume of 271,816, the price of ADBE is down -0.29% at $551.84. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 24 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Adobe

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $600.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $600.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Adobe with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.