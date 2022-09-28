Adobe's (NASDAQ:ADBE) earnings growth rate lags the 13% CAGR delivered to shareholders

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) share price down 27% in the last month. Looking further back, the stock has generated good profits over five years. It has returned a market beating 87% in that time. Unfortunately not all shareholders will have held it for the long term, so spare a thought for those caught in the 52% decline over the last twelve months.

While the stock has fallen 4.6% this week, it's worth focusing on the longer term and seeing if the stocks historical returns have been driven by the underlying fundamentals.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Adobe managed to grow its earnings per share at 26% a year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 13% over the same period. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NasdaqGS:ADBE Earnings Per Share Growth September 28th 2022

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Adobe's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 21% in the twelve months, Adobe shareholders did even worse, losing 52%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 13% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

