Adobe's Figma deal may restrict competition, EU antitrust regulators say

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

August 07, 2023 — 10:30 am EDT

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Adobe's ADBE.O $20 billion bid for cloud-based designer platform Figma may reduce competition in global markets for interactive product design tools and also shut out rivals, EU antitrust regulators said on Monday.

The European Commission opened a full-scale investigation into the deal after a preliminary review triggered concerns, confirming a Reuters story last month.

The EU competition enforcer said it would decide by Dec. 14 whether to clear or block the deal.

