News & Insights

Markets
ADBE

Adobe's Figma deal faces full-scale EU antitrust probe, sources say

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

July 24, 2023 — 04:55 pm EDT

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

By Foo Yun Chee

July 24 (Reuters) - Adobe's ADBE.O$20 billion bid for cloud-based designer platform Figma will face a full-scale EU antitrust investigation following EU regulators' preliminary review, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The move underscores antitrust watchdogs' wariness of tech deals where bigger companies may acquire rival start-ups to shut them down.

An Adobe spokesperson declined to comment on the EU review. The spokesperson said: "We continue to have productive conversations with regulatory bodies worldwide. We are excited about the value Adobe and Figma will bring to customers by making product design more accessible and efficient."

The European Commission declined to comment.

The European Commission earlier this year warned of the threat the deal poses to competition in the market for interactive product design and whiteboarding software. The EU competition enforcer is scheduled to finish its initial scrutiny by Aug. 7.

Figma's Web-based collaborative platform for designs and brainstorming is hugely popular among tech firms including Zoom Video Communications ZM.O, Airbnb ABNB.O and Coinbase COIN.O.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee in Brussels Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ADBE
ZM
ABNB
COIN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.