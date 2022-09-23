Adobe's Figma Acquisition: Genius Move or $20 Billion Mistake?

Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) is paying a massive premium to buy Figma, a $20 billion price that's 50 times Figma's sales last year. While not a competitor, Figma certainly represents a threat to Adobe. Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro discuss the details and whether it was a mistake or a smart move for Adobe.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Sept. 21, 2022. The video was published on Sept. 22, 2022.

10 stocks we like better than Adobe Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Adobe Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Jason Hall has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Jeff Santoro has positions in Adobe Inc. and has the following options: long January 2024 $420 calls on Adobe Inc. and short January 2024 $430 calls on Adobe Inc. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adobe Inc. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $420 calls on Adobe Inc. and short January 2024 $430 calls on Adobe Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jason Hall is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.