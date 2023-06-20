News & Insights

US Markets
ADBE

Adobe's deal to acquire Figma under threat from EU regulators - FT

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 20, 2023 — 12:13 am EDT

Written by Lavanya Ahire for Reuters ->

June 20 (Reuters) - European antitrust regulators are preparing to launch a formal investigation into Adobe's ADBE.O $20 billion deal to buy rival Figma later this year, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday citing four people with direct knowledge of the move.

(Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((LavanyaSushil.Ahire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ADBE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.