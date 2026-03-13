Is Adobe's CEO Transition a Red Flag or an Opportunity for Investors in 2026?

Key Points

Adobe stock has plunged amid concerns about AI disruption.

Now, CEO Narayen is leaving the company at a critical juncture.

Down more than 60%, Adobe offers considerable value at the current price.

10 stocks we like better than Adobe ›

Shares of Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) were heading lower on Friday after the design-software company known for its "Creative Cloud" posted solid results in its first-quarter earnings report.

However, the bigger news was that longtime CEO Shantanu Narayen was stepping down from the leadership position. In spite of beating estimates on the top and bottom lines and offering better-than-expected guidance for the second quarter, that news sent Adobe stock down more than 5% at the market open on Friday.

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What the CEO transition means for Adobe

Though Adobe has clearly struggled of late as the company has faced competition from upstarts like Figma and, like other software companies, is being tested by potential disruption, Narayen has been a credit to the company.

Over the last 18 years, Adobe stock is up more than 600%, and Narayen successfully guided the company to its transition to a cloud-first business model. It's also made several acquisitions under his leadership, including, most recently, Semrush.

However, the timing of Narayen's departure seems odd. Adobe is in the midst of its drawdown since the dot-com bust. Investors are seriously questioning the company's longevity, as its growth has slowed, and new AI tools are coming on the market. In other words, the next CEO will have to navigate one of the biggest challenges in Adobe's history.

Narayen isn't leaving immediately. He said he would stay in the position until a successor is named and will remain as Chair of the Board. Often, a company like Adobe would plan for a CEO transition, having Narayen's replacement lined up, so the revelation that the company hasn't planned for succession may also be contributing to the sell-off.

Is Adobe a buy?

In its first quarter, Adobe's revenue rose 12% to $6.4 billion, topping the analyst consensus at $6.28 billion, and adjusted earnings per share of $6.06, up from $5.08 in the quarter a year ago, and ahead of estimates at $5.87.

Adobe has stepped up share buybacks and reduced its shares outstanding by 6% over the last year, taking advantage of the discount in the stock. At this point, the stock is more of a value play, trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of less than 12 based on adjusted earnings.

That's a dirt cheap price for a software company with Adobe's pedigree. While I think the stock deserves some skepticism due to the risk from AI disruption, its now modest growth rate, and Narayen's departure, at the current price, the reward outweighs the risk.

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Jeremy Bowman has positions in Figma. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adobe and Figma. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2028 $330 calls on Adobe and short January 2028 $340 calls on Adobe. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.