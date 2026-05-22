Is Adobe Well Positioned to Benefit From the Digital Content Boom?

Adobe’s ADBE Digital Experience segment is one of the strategic pillars of the company’s investment thesis and an important driver of its earnings strength and long-term strategic positioning. This segment, which provides marketing professionals with an integrated platform and set of products, services and solutions that enable businesses to create, manage, execute, measure, monetize and optimize customer experiences spanning analytics to commerce, accounted for nearly 25% of Adobe’s fiscal 2025 revenues. It is anchored by Adobe Experience Cloud.



Adobe’s integrated ecosystem allows businesses to create digital content through Creative Cloud and efficiently distribute and manage it via Experience Cloud. The growth potential of the Digital Experience segment is further amplified by rising demand for digital advertising, e-commerce and omnichannel customer engagement solutions. Adobe’s AI-powered tools — such as Firefly and Sensei — enhance personalization, automate marketing workflows and improve content production efficiency, enabling enterprises to scale content creation while reducing costs and turnaround time.



Additionally, the Digital Experience segment strengthens Adobe’s revenue model through recurring, subscription-based enterprise contracts with high customer retention and switching costs. As enterprise adoption increases, the company is well positioned to benefit from stronger operating leverage, expanding margins and sustainable long-term revenue growth.



As advertising, entertainment and other content-creation markets are becoming increasingly digitalized, Adobe is well positioned to benefit from this trend and should enjoy above-average long-term growth.

What About Adobe’s Peers?

Alphabet GOOGL continues to broaden its generative AI stack across models, tooling and security. Alphabet’s global expansion of Search Live reflects Google’s broader push to integrate generative AI more deeply into its core search experience. Alphabet’s Google introduced Lyria 3 Pro, expanding its portfolio of generative AI tools across different creative domains.



Salesforce’s CRM expanding generative AI portfolio positions it to capitalize on growing AI opportunities. Since launching Einstein GPT in March 2023, Salesforce has strengthened its AI capabilities through strategic investments. Salesforce allocated $1 billion through its venture capital fund for generative AI and deployed more than $850 million by October 2025.

ADBE’s Price Performance

Shares of Adobe have lost 30.5% year to date, underperforming the industry.



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ADBE’s Expensive Valuation

The stock is undervalued compared with its industry. It is currently trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 9.79, lower than the industry average of 22.13.



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No Estimate Movement for ADBE

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADBE’s fiscal second-quarter and third-quarter 2026 EPS witnessed no movement in the last 30 days. The same holds true for fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings estimates.





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The consensus estimates for ADBE’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 revenues and earnings indicate year-over-year increases.



ADBE stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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