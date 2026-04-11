Adobe (WBAG:ADBE) Price Target Decreased by 19.63% to 288.79

The average one-year price target for Adobe (WBAG:ADBE) has been revised to € 288,79 / share. This is a decrease of 19.63% from the prior estimate of € 359,32 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 193,71 to a high of € 421,07 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 50.50% from the latest reported closing price of € 191,88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,532 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adobe. This is an decrease of 1,183 owner(s) or 31.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADBE is 0.31%, an increase of 31.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.08% to 340,591K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 11,532K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,118K shares , representing an increase of 3.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADBE by 0.39% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 6,501K shares representing 1.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 6,229K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,617K shares , representing an increase of 9.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADBE by 2.19% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 5,586K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,882K shares , representing a decrease of 5.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADBE by 7.47% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,119K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,822K shares , representing an increase of 5.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADBE by 2.51% over the last quarter.

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