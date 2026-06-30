Adobe vs. ServiceNow: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Adobe maintains a dominant 30.0% net margin and a massive creative ecosystem.

ServiceNow continues to deliver rapid expansion with 20.9% revenue growth in FY 2025.

Which enterprise software powerhouse belongs in your portfolio?

10 stocks we like better than Adobe ›

As the software market evolves, investors are weighing the stability of creative giants against the high-octane growth of workflow automation leaders. Choosing between Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) requires looking past their massive market caps.

Adobe dominates the digital media space with its suite of creative tools, while ServiceNow powers enterprise productivity through its digital workflow platform. Both companies represent essential infrastructure for modern businesses but offer different paths for growth and profitability in the tech sector.

The case for Adobe

Adobe provides a comprehensive suite of creative, document, and experience software, including the well-known Creative Cloud and Adobe Express. The company serves a diverse range of customers from individual creators to global enterprises among tech stocks. Recently, it acquired Topaz Labs in June 2026 to enhance its AI-focused video and image processing tools.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $23.8 billion, representing a growth rate of roughly 11% over the previous year. The company reported net income of approximately $7.1 billion for the same period. This resulted in a net margin of close to 30.0%, which measures how much of every dollar in sales is kept as profit.

As of its November 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was about 0.6x. The current ratio, which measures the ability to cover short-term bills, was approximately 1.0x. Adobe generated roughly $9.9 billion in free cash flow, which is the cash left after paying for operations and capital equipment.

The case for ServiceNow

ServiceNow offers an AI-driven platform designed to connect people and processes through automated workflows across IT, HR, and security departments. It serves more than 8,700 enterprise customers and maintains deep partnerships with giants like Amazon and Alphabet. The company recently completed its acquisition of Armis Security in April 2026 to strengthen its asset intelligence capabilities.

In FY 2025, the company generated revenue of approximately $13.3 billion, which is a 20.9% increase from the prior fiscal year. Net income for the period was roughly $1.7 billion. Its net margin was nearly 13.2%, reflecting the portion of revenue remaining after all expenses are paid.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was approximately 0.2x and the current ratio, which tracks short-term liquidity, was about 0.9x. Free cash flow reached nearly $4.6 billion. Note that stock-based compensation represented roughly 35.9% of operating cash flow, which inflates reported cash generation since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

Risk profile comparison

Adobe faces significant pressure from rapidly changing artificial intelligence technologies that require continuous, heavy investment. Failure to effectively monetize these new AI solutions or potential intellectual property claims could hurt the brand. Additionally, the sudden resignation of CFO Dan Durn in June 2026 has created management uncertainty, while a shareholder class action lawsuit adds potential litigation exposure.

ServiceNow recently took on more debt with a $4 billion bond sale to finance its Armis Security acquisition. The company also operates in a crowded market against heavyweights like Microsoft, Salesforce, and SAP. Any security breach on its complex platform could damage customer trust, and its reliance on third-party partners for implementation creates risks if those partners underperform.

Valuation comparison

Adobe currently offers a lower Forward P/E, which tracks price against future earnings estimates, and a lower P/S ratio, measuring price against sales.

Metric Adobe ServiceNow Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 8.3x 23.7x 36.4x P/S ratio 3.4x 7.6x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLK sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

I'd go with ServiceNow. Adobe has built an enviable creative software franchise, and the recent stock pullback has made the valuation more reasonable than it's been in years. The company is posting record revenue and investing aggressively in AI. But the market is still waiting for proof that Adobe's AI tools can become a durable growth engine rather than just a defensive move to protect its existing business.

ServiceNow doesn't carry that same doubt right now. The company is growing subscription revenue at a strong double-digit clip, repeatedly raising its outlook, and positioning itself as the governance layer enterprises need as they roll out AI agents across IT, HR, and customer service. That's a smart place to sit as companies figure out how to deploy AI responsibly. Wall Street has taken notice, with several analysts turning more bullish in recent months.

Adobe could be a great turnaround story eventually. But ServiceNow is proving its AI strategy works today, not just promising that it will.

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Sara Appino has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adobe, Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, Salesforce, and ServiceNow. The Motley Fool recommends SAP and recommends the following options: long January 2028 $330 calls on Adobe and short January 2028 $340 calls on Adobe. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.