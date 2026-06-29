Adobe vs. Pegasystems: Which AI Software Stock Is the Better Buy?

Adobe Inc. ADBE and Pegasystems PEGA are well-known U.S. software companies using AI to enhance enterprise workflows. Both are helping enterprises in digital transformation through their respective cloud-supported solutions.



Adobe is a leading technology company offering personalized digital experiences through the infusion of AI in its solutions, while Pegasystems is an enterprise software provider that helps global organizations transform their businesses through AI-powered decision-making and a workflow automation platform.



Against this backdrop, which stock among Adobe and Pegasystems is better positioned for sustainable growth?

The Case for ADBE

Adobe remains one of the highest-quality franchises in enterprise software, supported by its leadership in creative software, recurring subscription revenues, strong profitability and expanding AI capabilities. Its flagship products enjoy high switching costs and strong customer loyalty, creating a durable competitive advantage that supports pricing power and sustainable long-term growth.



Artificial intelligence is an increasingly important growth driver. Adobe has integrated generative AI across its ecosystem through offerings such as Firefly, Acrobat AI Assistant and GenStudio for Performance Marketing. Firefly is embedded within Creative Cloud applications, enabling users to generate images, edit videos and automate creative workflows. Unlike many AI-native competitors, Adobe can rapidly monetize these innovations through its large installed base of paying subscribers while reinforcing its leadership in creative software.



Adobe has also strengthened its Digital Experience business through acquisitions such as Omniture, positioning the company to benefit from rising enterprise spending on digital transformation. Long-term trends, including cloud adoption, social media, mobile engagement and data-driven marketing, continue to drive demand for its analytics, customer experience and marketing solutions.



The shift from perpetual licenses to a cloud-based subscription model has significantly improved revenue visibility, earnings stability and free cash flow generation, supporting continued investment in innovation, strategic acquisitions and share repurchases. Its balance sheet also remains strong.



Competition from Microsoft, Alphabet, Salesforce and AI-focused platforms such as OpenAI, Midjourney and Canva remains intense. However, Adobe continues to strengthen its competitive position through continuous product innovation and deep integration across creative, marketing and enterprise workflows.

The Case for PEGA

Pegasystems' transition to a cloud-based subscription model continues to enhance revenue visibility through growing recurring annual contract value (ACV) and subscription revenues. This shift has created a more predictable business with steadier cash flows, higher earnings quality and lower revenue cyclicality. As cloud adoption expands, the company is expected to benefit from greater operating leverage, driven by reduced sales volatility and improved cost efficiency.



Artificial intelligence is another major growth catalyst. Pegasystems has embedded generative AI and predictive AI across its workflow automation and customer engagement platform, helping enterprises automate decision-making, accelerate application development and improve customer service. Pega GenAI Blueprint has become an important pipeline-generation tool, supporting both new customer acquisition and expansion within existing accounts. Management expects deal conversions to accelerate in the second half of 2026.



The company's case-based pricing model aligns revenues with customer outcomes, positioning it to capitalize as enterprises move from AI experimentation to ROI-focused deployments. Continued cloud adoption and disciplined cost management should further support profitability. Gross margin increased from 74% in 2024 to 76% in 2025, with management targeting approximately 80% by 2027-2028.



Pegasystems is also expanding its enterprise presence across financial services, insurance, telecommunications, healthcare, manufacturing and the public sector, supporting long-term demand.



However, competition remains intense. The company faces large enterprise software vendors, including IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, SAP and ServiceNow, as well as specialists such as Appian, NICE and Adobe. Customers may favor broader platforms that bundle CRM, automation, analytics and AI, increasing pricing pressure, extending sales cycles and making enterprise deal wins more challenging.

Estimates for ADBE and PEGA

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADBE’s fiscal 2026 revenues implies a 11.5% increase, while that for EPS suggests a 15.4% year-over-year increase. EPS estimates for 2026 have witnessed 2.8% upward movement in the last 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PEGA’s fiscal 2026 revenues implies a 13.7% increase, while that for EPS indicates a 30.5% increase. The consensus estimate for 2026 earnings has moved 0.8% south in the past 30 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Price Performance of ADBE and PEGA

ADBE shares have lost 42.1% year to date, while PEGA shares have lost 48.5% in the same time.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Are ADBE and PEGA Shares Expensive?

Adobe is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings multiple of 7.81, lower than its median of 30.72 over the past five years. Pegasystems’ forward 12-month price-to-earnings multiple sits at 10.53, lower than its median of 38.99 over the past five years.



Adobe is cheaper than Pegasystems presently.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Adobe is poised to grow, banking on deepening GenAI focus, an innovative GenAI-powered portfolio and a sustainable competitive moat. It has a VGM Score of A.



Pegasystems benefits from greater scale, long-standing enterprise relationships, robust free cash flow generation and a more compelling valuation. Additionally, growing adoption of its Blueprint AI platform positions the company to capitalize on rising enterprise demand for governed, explainable AI solutions that support secure and reliable business transformation. It has a VGM Score of B.



Though both ADBE and PEGA carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), price performance, valuation, analysts' sentiment and VGM Score give ADBE an edge over PEGA. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.