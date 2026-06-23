Adobe vs. Duolingo: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Adobe remains a dominant force in creative software, generating nearly $9.9 billion in annual free cash flow.

Duolingo is expanding rapidly beyond languages into math and music with a highly profitable freemium business model.

Which of these software innovators is the better addition to your investment portfolio in 2026?

10 stocks we like better than Adobe ›

Choosing between Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) requires balancing established market dominance against high-octane growth. Both companies lead their respective software niches, but which is the better buy for your portfolio?

Adobe is the gold standard for creative professionals, offering a deep suite of essential tools. Duolingo has revolutionized digital learning through gamification, expanding from languages into broader education. This comparison examines how Adobe's massive scale and cash generation stack up against Duolingo's rapid expansion and high user engagement.

The case for Adobe

Adobe provides digital tools for creators and enterprises through its Creative Cloud, Document Cloud, and Experience Cloud platforms. The company serves a diverse global base including individual students, creative professionals, and massive government entities. Leadership remains in flux, as the firm currently lacks a permanent CEO and recently announced the departure of CFO Dan Durn.

In its 2025 fiscal year (FY), the company generated $23.8 billion in revenue, representing growth of 10.5% over the $21.5 billion recorded in the previous year. This resulted in net income of $7.1 billion, which is a significant increase from the $5.6 billion earned in FY 2024. This growth reflects the steady global demand for standardized digital experience software, a strength of this tech stock.

As of its November 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is 0.6x. This ratio shows how much debt a company uses to finance its assets relative to the value of shareholder equity. The current ratio, which compares short-term assets to short-term liabilities, is 1.0x, while free cash flow reached $9.9 billion.

The case for Duolingo

Duolingo operates a popular learning platform that uses gamification to teach languages, math, music, and chess to over 50 million daily users. The business relies on a freemium model where 9% of monthly active users pay for premium features. It faces high customer concentration, as 62% of revenue flows through the Apple App Store and 20% comes from the Alphabet Google Play Store.

For FY 2025, revenue reached $1.0 billion, a significant increase of 38.7% compared to the $748.0 million reported in FY 2024. The company reported net income of $414.1 million, producing a net margin of 39.9%. These figures highlight the company's ability to scale its user base effectively while increasing the total amount of profit kept from each dollar of sales.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the company maintains a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.1x and a current ratio of 2.6x. Free cash flow for the year was $369.7 million. Note that stock-based compensation represented 35.4% of operating cash flow, which inflates reported cash generation since this is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

Risk profile comparison

Adobe faces scrutiny regarding its subscription practices, recently reaching a $150 million settlement with the Department of Justice over claims of difficult cancellation processes. The current lack of a permanent CEO and the loss of its CFO create operational uncertainty and potential strategic instability for investors. Furthermore, the rise of generative AI requires Adobe to innovate constantly to protect its proprietary customer data and defend its market share.

Duolingo is heavily dependent on platform owners for its distribution, meaning any changes to store fee structures could materially harm the business. The company also faces investigations into potential violations of federal securities laws and must navigate complex global data privacy regulations. Finally, Duolingo must compete with other AI-driven educational tools in a market where users can switch products with very low costs.

Valuation comparison

Adobe appears significantly cheaper than Duolingo because it trades at a much lower multiple of its future earnings estimates despite its current leadership uncertainty.

Metric Adobe Duolingo Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 8.0x 44.3x 37.6x P/S ratio 3.3x 5.6x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLK sector ETF. Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Adobe and Duolingo are compelling stocks to buy in 2026 since both have seen substantial share price declines. The latter hit a 52-week low of $87.89 in April while the former’s low of $190.12 occurred more recently on June 18.

I own both stocks, but if I were to pick one this year, it would be Adobe. The decision isn’t to say Duolingo is bad; its massive growth and strong financials make it an attractive investment.

Duolingo shares fell due to investor concerns that AI would take business away. Instead, AI looks like it is fueling more growth. The company introduced artificial intelligence chatbots that users can practice language skills with, and this helped grow daily active users by 21% year over year to 56.5 million in the first quarter.

Despite Duolingo’s ongoing strong performance, Adobe is my pick for several reasons. The departure of its CEO and CFO inject uncertainty, causing shares to fall, but now Adobe’s stock valuation is outstanding. Its forward P/E of eight is far below the benchmark for the tech sector.

In addition, Adobe is a leader in its industry, and remains so as demonstrated by results in its fiscal Q2 ended May 29. The company achieved record revenue of $6.6 billion, a strong 13% year-over-year increase. Its combination of market leadership, growing sales, and appealing valuation make Adobe the stock to buy right now.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Adobe, Alphabet, Apple, and Duolingo. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adobe, Alphabet, Apple, and Duolingo. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2028 $330 calls on Adobe and short January 2028 $340 calls on Adobe. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.