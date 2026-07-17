Adobe vs. Autodesk: What Revenue Trends Reveal About These Software Stocks

Key Points

Adobe currently looks stronger on revenue, demonstrating larger absolute scale and consistent growth without quarterly pullbacks.

Over the last eight quarters, Adobe achieved continuous quarter-over-quarter growth, while Autodesk maintained an upward trajectory before recording a slight quarter-over-quarter decline in its most recent period.

Investors should watch whether the revenue gap between the two companies continues to widen or stabilizes over the coming quarters.

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Adobe: Consistent Revenue Expansion

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) primarily generates revenue by providing software subscriptions for digital media creation, document management, and digital marketing.

While undergoing executive transitions with the planned departures of its chief executive officer and chief financial officer, it acquired Semrush and reported 26% net income margin for the quarter ended May 29, 2026.

Autodesk: Stable Revenue With a Recent Dip

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) earns its revenue by delivering advanced software for three-dimensional design, engineering, and construction management.

It announced a strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services alongside its intent to acquire MaintainX, and it reported 25% net income margin for the quarter ended April 30, 2026.

Why Revenue Matters for Retail Investors

Revenue shows the total money a business brings in from its operations before any expenses are subtracted. Tracking this top-line figure helps evaluate whether an organization is successfully attracting customers and growing its overall business volume over time.

Quarterly Revenue for Adobe and Autodesk

Quarter (Period End) Adobe Revenue Autodesk Revenue Q3 2024 $5.4 billion (period ended Aug. 2024) $1.5 billion (period ended July 2024) Q4 2024 $5.6 billion (period ended Nov. 2024) $1.6 billion (period ended Oct. 2024) Q1 2025 $5.7 billion (period ended Feb. 2025) $1.6 billion (period ended Jan. 2025) Q2 2025 $5.9 billion (period ended May 2025) $1.6 billion (period ended April 2025) Q3 2025 $6.0 billion (period ended Aug. 2025) $1.8 billion (period ended July 2025) Q4 2025 $6.2 billion (period ended Nov. 2025) $1.9 billion (period ended Oct. 2025) Q1 2026 $6.4 billion (period ended Feb. 2026) $2.0 billion (period ended Jan. 2026) Q2 2026 $6.6 billion (period ended May 2026) $1.9 billion (period ended April 2026)

Data source: Company filings. Data as of July 16, 2026.

Foolish Take

Adobe and Autodesk are two leading software design companies serving different end markets. The former’s revenue towers over the latter because of its broader consumer focus compared to Autodesk’s niche industry dominance. Still, both are seeing impressive quarterly sales growth.

This trend stopped for Autodesk in its fiscal first quarter, ended April 30, as revenue dipped to $1.9 billion. That’s because the company underwent a reorganization of its sales team, which impacted its latest quarter’s results. Even so, Autodesk expects its current fiscal year to deliver strong performance, and raised its revenue guidance to around $8.5 billion, an impressive increase from the prior year’s $7.2 billion.

Adobe experienced a massive drop in its share price this year after Wall Street became fearful artificial intelligence will eat into its business, and its CEO and CFO announced they were leaving. As its revenue trend reveals, sales continue to grow. Certainly, there’s uncertainty with the change in leadership, but Adobe’s revenue demonstrates its leadership position and ability to continue gaining customer spend as it incorporates AI into its software. With its shares well below the 52-week high of $376.16 reached in 2025, now is a good time to consider buying its shares.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Adobe and Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Adobe, Amazon, and Autodesk. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2028 $330 calls on Adobe and short January 2028 $340 calls on Adobe. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.