Adobe Unusual Options Activity For May 01

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ADBE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 14 extraordinary options activities for Adobe. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 28% leaning bullish and 35% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $250,586, and 7 are calls, amounting to $682,258.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $355.0 to $500.0 for Adobe over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Adobe stands at 803.0, with a total volume reaching 444.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Adobe, situated within the strike price corridor from $355.0 to $500.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Adobe Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADBE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/13/25 $38.95 $34.15 $36.94 $355.00 $276.4K 0 0 ADBE CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $35.9 $34.3 $34.3 $360.00 $102.9K 256 0 ADBE CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $33.3 $33.3 $33.3 $360.00 $99.8K 256 100 ADBE CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $33.3 $32.25 $33.3 $360.00 $99.8K 256 70 ADBE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $50.0 $49.75 $50.0 $400.00 $50.0K 2.2K 0

About Adobe

Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing, and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices, and media. The company operates with three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions, and publishing for legacy products (less than 5% of revenue).

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Adobe, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Adobe

With a volume of 179,652, the price of ADBE is up 0.8% at $377.98.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Adobe

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $464.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Adobe, targeting a price of $380. * An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Adobe, which currently sits at a price target of $480. * An analyst from DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Adobe, which currently sits at a price target of $450. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Adobe, which currently sits at a price target of $500. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Adobe, which currently sits at a price target of $510.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Adobe, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for ADBE

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight

