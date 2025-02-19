Adobe Unusual Options Activity For February 19

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Adobe.

Looking at options history for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) we detected 67 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 43% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 35 are puts, for a total amount of $2,058,899 and 32, calls, for a total amount of $2,161,880.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $380.0 to $600.0 for Adobe over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Adobe's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Adobe's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $380.0 to $600.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Adobe Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADBE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $9.25 $8.95 $9.1 $500.00 $455.0K 4.7K 93 ADBE PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $3.5 $3.35 $3.4 $380.00 $340.0K 475 8 ADBE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $90.75 $88.7 $88.7 $500.00 $186.5K 156 36 ADBE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $91.35 $90.85 $91.35 $480.00 $182.7K 71 20 ADBE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $23.4 $22.95 $23.4 $500.00 $177.8K 2.1K 155

About Adobe

Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing, and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices, and media. The company operates with three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions, and publishing for legacy products (less than 5% of revenue).

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Adobe, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Adobe Standing Right Now? With a volume of 1,688,750, the price of ADBE is down -1.49% at $457.19. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days. What The Experts Say On Adobe

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $552.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $590. * An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Adobe, maintaining a target price of $515.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

