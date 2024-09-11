Adobe Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ADBE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 30 extraordinary options activities for Adobe. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 53% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 19 are puts, totaling $831,005, and 11 are calls, amounting to $1,308,172.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $450.0 and $610.0 for Adobe, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Adobe's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Adobe's whale activity within a strike price range from $450.0 to $610.0 in the last 30 days.

Adobe Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADBE CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $115.0 $114.7 $115.0 $500.00 $575.0K 1.0K 60 ADBE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $47.55 $47.0 $47.4 $580.00 $237.0K 982 52 ADBE CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/13/24 $56.5 $53.5 $53.5 $520.00 $176.5K 10 40 ADBE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/13/24 $31.95 $29.95 $31.5 $590.00 $94.5K 71 27 ADBE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $28.05 $27.65 $28.05 $530.00 $84.1K 801 31

About Adobe

Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing, and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices, and media. The company operates with three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions, and publishing for legacy products (less than 5% of revenue).

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Adobe, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Adobe Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,021,639, the price of ADBE is down by -1.11%, reaching $568.12. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 1 days from now. Expert Opinions on Adobe

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $642.75.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Neutral rating for Adobe, targeting a price of $621. An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Adobe, which currently sits at a price target of $650. An analyst from Oppenheimer downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $625. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Adobe with a target price of $675.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Adobe, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.