Adobe Trades 43% Below 52-Week High: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?

Adobe ADBE shares closed at $258.61 on Friday, roughly 43% below the 52-week high of $453.26 it hit on March 5, 2025. ADBE shares have plunged 41.8% in the trailing 12-month period, underperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 7.9% and the Zacks Computer – Software industry’s return of 25.2%. The underperformance can be attributed to a volatile macroeconomic environment as well as a growing fear of AI causing disruption to the traditional SaaS business model offered by the likes of Adobe. Stiff competition from the likes of Microsoft MSFT, OpenAI, Alphabet GOOGL, Salesforce CRM, Midjourney and Canva is a headwind. So, how should investors approach the Adobe stock right now? Let us find out.

Adobe’s Growing AI Push Steers Off Competition

Adobe’s prospects in fiscal 2026 and beyond will depend much on the success of its ongoing and future AI initiatives. Ongoing AI push is helping in advancing the company’s footprint among business, creative and marketing professionals. Adobe now targets annualized recurring revenue growth of 10.2% for fiscal 2026, driven by an innovative AI-powered portfolio, the expanding adoption of enterprises and a large market opportunity.



However, Adobe’s AI-related revenues are minuscule compared with Microsoft, Alphabet and Salesforce. Microsoft’s Intelligent Cloud revenues are benefiting from growth in Azure AI services and a rise in the AI Copilot business. Alphabet’s focus on infusing AI heavily across its offerings, including Search and Google Cloud, has been a major growth driver. Salesforce’s strategy of continuous expansion of generative AI (Gen AI) offerings is helping it tap growth opportunities.



In terms of price performance over the trailing 12-month period, Adobe has underperformed Microsoft, Alphabet and Salesforce. While Alphabet shares have jumped 75.8%, Microsoft and Salesforce fell 1.6% and 39.9%, respectively.

ADBE Stock’s Performance



Portfolio & Rich Partner Base to Aid ADBE’s Prospects

Adobe is benefiting from strong demand for AI-powered Creative Cloud Pro and Acrobat, as well as AI-first products, Firefly and Acrobat AI Assistant. Through the new conversational and agentic interfaces in Adobe Reader, Acrobat and Express, ADBE is offering improved experiences to business professionals and consumer groups. Firefly models and applications like Photoshop, Illustrator and Premiere, which integrate third-party models, are gaining traction among Creators and Creative professionals. New solutions like Premiere mobile with YouTube integration and Photoshop mobile are helping creators develop content anywhere.



Adobe is benefiting from an expanding partner base and integrations with leading AI ecosystems, including Amazon Web Services, Azure, Google Gemini, Microsoft CoPilot and OpenAI. Adobe’s Firefly has a rich partner base that includes models from Google, OpenAI, Black Forest Labs, Luma, Runway, Topaz Labs and ElevenLabs. The company has been offering creators a rich set of Gen AI capabilities that allow users to generate with Adobe and partner models. New products like Premiere mobile with YouTube integration and Photoshop mobile are also helping creators to produce their content from anywhere.

Earnings Estimate Revision Trend Steady for ADBE

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Adobe expects revenues between $6.25 billion and $6.3 billion, while non-GAAP earnings are expected to be $5.85-$5.90 per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal first-quarter earnings is pegged at $5.88 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating 15.8% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $6.28 billion, suggesting 10% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Adobe Inc. Price and Consensus

Adobe expects fiscal 2026 revenues between $25.9 billion and $26.1 billion. Fiscal 2026 non-GAAP earnings are expected between $23.30 and $23.50 per share.



For fiscal 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $26.04 billion, implying 9.5% growth from fiscal 2025’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $23.47 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. The figure indicates 12.1% growth from fiscal 2025’s reported figure.

Here’s Why Adobe Shares are a Hold Now

Adobe has a Value Score of B, which suggests a cheap valuation.

ADBE’s Valuation



Adobe’s continuing AI integration into its solutions, an innovative portfolio and rich partner base are positives for investors already holding the stock. However, AI-related disruption and stiff competition make the stock a risky bet in the near term for prospective investors.



ADBE currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which implies that investors should wait for a more favorable point to accumulate the stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

