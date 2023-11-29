News & Insights

Markets
ADBE

Adobe to defend Figma deal at Dec. 8 EU hearing, sources say

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 29, 2023 — 06:23 am EST

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Adobe ADBE.O will aim to counter EU antitrust charges that its proposed $20 billion acquisition of cloud-based designer platform Figma hurts competition at a closed hearing on Dec. 8, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The European Commission two weeks ago warned that the deal may reduce competition in theglobal marketfor the supply of interactive product design software where market leader Figma competes with Adobe.

It said the acquisition would eliminate Figma as a competitor in the supply of vector editing tools and supply of raster editing tools and reinforce Photoshop maker Adobe's dominance.

Hearings allow companies to present their arguments to senior Commission officials and lawyers and national antitrust watchdogs. Rivals and interested third parties can also attend.

The EU antitrust enforcer, which is due to decide on the deal by Feb. 5, declined to comment.

Adobe is open to proposing remedies to resolve regulatory concerns, its chief counsel Dana Rao has told Reuters.

The deal has also triggered concerns in Britain, with its competition agency on Tuesday saying the deal could harm innovation for software used by the vast majority of UK digital designers.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee Editing by Mark Potter)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ADBE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.