Adobe Systems Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.18 billion, or $2.53 per share. This compares with $1.23 billion, or $2.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Adobe Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.68 billion or $3.60 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.5 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.2% to $4.53 billion from $4.11 billion last year.

Adobe Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.18 Bln. vs. $1.23 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.53 vs. $2.57 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.5 -Revenue (Q4): $4.53 Bln vs. $4.11 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.65 - $3.70 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.60 - $4.64 Bln

