Adobe Systems Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.

The company's profit came in at $851.86 million, or $1.74 per share. This compares with $678.24 million, or $1.37 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Adobe Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1117 million or $2.29 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.5% to $2.99 billion from $2.46 billion last year.

Adobe Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $1117 Mln. vs. $906.20 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.29 vs. $1.83 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.26 -Revenue (Q4): $2.99 Bln vs. $2.46 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.23 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.04 Bln

