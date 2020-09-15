Adobe Systems Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) reported earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $955 million, or $1.97 per share. This compares with $793 million, or $1.61 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Adobe Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.25 billion or $2.57 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.1% to $3.23 billion from $2.83 billion last year.

Adobe Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $1.25 Bln. vs. $1.01 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.57 vs. $2.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.41 -Revenue (Q3): $3.23 Bln vs. $2.83 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.64 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.35 Bln

