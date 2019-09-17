Markets
Adobe Systems Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) announced a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $792.76 million, or $1.61 per share. This compares with $666.29 million, or $1.34 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Adobe Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.00 billion or $2.05 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.97 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.6% to $2.83 billion from $2.29 billion last year.

Adobe Systems Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $1.00 Bln. vs. $0.86 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.05 vs. $1.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.97 -Revenue (Q3): $2.83 Bln vs. $2.29 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.25 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.97 Bln

