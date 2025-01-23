Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

The most recent trading session ended with Adobe Systems (ADBE) standing at $437.28, reflecting a -0.01% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.93%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%.

The the stock of software maker has fallen by 2.37% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.69%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Adobe Systems in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.97, marking a 10.94% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $5.65 billion, reflecting a 9.11% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

ADBE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $20.39 per share and revenue of $23.45 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.69% and +9.04%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Adobe Systems. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher within the past month. Adobe Systems is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, Adobe Systems is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 21.44. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 31.4.

Also, we should mention that ADBE has a PEG ratio of 1.73. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Computer - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.46.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 165, this industry ranks in the bottom 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.