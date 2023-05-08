Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Adobe Systems (ADBE) closed at $344.06, marking a -1.25% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.05% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the software maker had lost 8.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.52%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.18%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Adobe Systems as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.78, up 12.84% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.76 billion, up 8.59% from the prior-year quarter.

ADBE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $15.41 per share and revenue of $19.21 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.4% and +9.14%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Adobe Systems should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Adobe Systems is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Adobe Systems is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 22.61. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.85, so we one might conclude that Adobe Systems is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that ADBE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.69. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ADBE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ADBE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

