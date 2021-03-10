Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Adobe Systems (ADBE) closed the most recent trading day at $437.01, moving -0.49% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.6%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.46%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the software maker had lost 11.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 6.45%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.8%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ADBE as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be March 23, 2021. In that report, analysts expect ADBE to post earnings of $2.79 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 22.91%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.77 billion, up 21.96% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.26 per share and revenue of $15.22 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.49% and +18.31%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ADBE should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ADBE is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ADBE has a Forward P/E ratio of 39.02 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 36.3, which means ADBE is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that ADBE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.05. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.15 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

