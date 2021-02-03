Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Adobe Systems (ADBE) closed the most recent trading day at $481.92, moving -0.62% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ADBE as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, ADBE is projected to report earnings of $2.77 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 22.03%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.77 billion, up 22.04% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.25 per share and revenue of $15.24 billion, which would represent changes of +11.39% and +18.43%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ADBE. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ADBE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, ADBE currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 41.78. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 39.73, which means ADBE is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that ADBE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.2. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ADBE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.92 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 128, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

