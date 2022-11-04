Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Adobe Systems (ADBE) closed at $285.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.06% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the software maker had lost 4.18% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.13% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 1.2% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Adobe Systems as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.50, up 9.38% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.52 billion, up 10.03% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.62 per share and revenue of $17.6 billion, which would represent changes of +9.13% and +11.52%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Adobe Systems. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% lower. Adobe Systems currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Adobe Systems has a Forward P/E ratio of 21 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.

It is also worth noting that ADBE currently has a PEG ratio of 1.64. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.92 as of yesterday's close.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.