Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Moves -0.23%: What You Should Know

Adobe Systems (ADBE) closed the most recent trading day at $340.37, moving -0.23% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.89% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the software maker had gained 18.48% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 10.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 11.42% in that time.

Adobe Systems will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Adobe Systems to post earnings of $3.50 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.38%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.52 billion, up 10.03% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.62 per share and revenue of $17.6 billion, which would represent changes of +9.13% and +11.52%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Adobe Systems. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% lower. Adobe Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Adobe Systems is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 25.06. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 26.91, which means Adobe Systems is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, ADBE's PEG ratio is currently 1.96. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.17 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 124, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ADBE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

