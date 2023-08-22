Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Moves -0.19%: What You Should Know

Adobe Systems (ADBE) closed at $519.48 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.19% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the software maker had lost 0.65% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.75% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.85% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Adobe Systems as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 14, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.97, up 16.76% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.85 billion, up 9.5% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.70 per share and revenue of $19.31 billion. These totals would mark changes of +14.51% and +9.67%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Adobe Systems should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Adobe Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Adobe Systems has a Forward P/E ratio of 33.15 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.99.

Investors should also note that ADBE has a PEG ratio of 2.5 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.36 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

