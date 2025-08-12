Adobe Systems (ADBE) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Adobe Systems (ADBE) was up +1.44% at $338.44. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.39%.

Shares of the software maker have depreciated by 9.08% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.15%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Adobe Systems in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $5.17, reflecting a 11.18% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.9 billion, up 9.01% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $20.63 per share and revenue of $23.55 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12% and +9.49%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Adobe Systems. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Adobe Systems currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Adobe Systems is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.17. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 23.29 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that ADBE currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.3. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Computer - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.02.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

