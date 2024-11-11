Adobe Systems (ADBE) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest market close, Adobe Systems (ADBE) reached $504.48, with a +1.98% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.69%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%.

Shares of the software maker witnessed a loss of 0.15% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 4.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.37%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Adobe Systems in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $4.66, indicating a 9.13% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $5.54 billion, indicating a 9.71% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $18.28 per share and revenue of $21.44 billion, which would represent changes of +13.75% and +10.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Adobe Systems. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Adobe Systems boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Adobe Systems is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 27.06. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 31.24, so one might conclude that Adobe Systems is trading at a discount comparatively.

It's also important to note that ADBE currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.07. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Computer - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.61.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 46, this industry ranks in the top 19% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

