Adobe Systems (ADBE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Adobe Systems (ADBE) closed at $451.58, marking a +0.89% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.27%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1%.

Heading into today, shares of the software maker had gained 5% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.63% in that time.

ADBE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.40, up 17.07% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.15 billion, up 11.24% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.77 per share and revenue of $12.71 billion. These totals would mark changes of +24.14% and +13.81%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ADBE. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ADBE is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ADBE has a Forward P/E ratio of 45.83 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 35.93.

It is also worth noting that ADBE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.86. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Computer - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.49 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.