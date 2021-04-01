Adobe Systems (ADBE) Just Overtook the 200-Day Moving Average

Adobe Systems (ADBE) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, ADBE broke through the 200-day moving average, which suggests a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average is widely-used by traders and analysts, and helps establish market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments over the long term. The indicator moves higher or lower together with longer-term price moves, serving as a support or resistance level.

Over the past four weeks, ADBE has gained 6%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

Looking at ADBE's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 11 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on ADBE for more gains in the near future.

